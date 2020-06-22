Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Upgraded at HSBC

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial alerts:

OIBRQ stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial had a negative return on equity of 79.45% and a negative net margin of 78.18%.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.