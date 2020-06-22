FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of FOXA opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.47. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 73.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 37.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

