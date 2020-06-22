MML Investors Services LLC Sells 934 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,456,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,903,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

