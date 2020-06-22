Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

