Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ELSSF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ELSSF stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Elis has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

