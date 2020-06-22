Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,874,000 after buying an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $65,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $15.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

