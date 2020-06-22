AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 407,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,779,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Sidoti decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.