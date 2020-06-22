Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 258.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

