Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,449 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

SAIL stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,238.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,173 shares of company stock worth $1,920,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

