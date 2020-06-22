Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 49.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,641 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

QRTEA opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

