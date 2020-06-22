Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS GROUF opened at $8.51 on Monday. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

