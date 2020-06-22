Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,080 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.82% of Littelfuse worth $26,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

Littelfuse stock opened at $165.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

