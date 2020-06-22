Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.28. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

