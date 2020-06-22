Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.28. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Partners Group Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group
Partners Group Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group
CARREFOUR SA/S Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
CARREFOUR SA/S Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Upgraded at HSBC
Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Upgraded at HSBC
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share
FOX Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC
FOX Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC
INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group
INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report