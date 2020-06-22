EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

