G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFSZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

