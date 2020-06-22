Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $15.85 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

