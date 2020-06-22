Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 745 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.55% of MTS Systems worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.41. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

