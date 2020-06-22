Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

TDY stock opened at $320.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.86. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,030,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

