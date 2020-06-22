Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 204,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $510.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

