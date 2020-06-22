Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of CVB Financial worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 287,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,851,000 after buying an additional 272,297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 2,180,460.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,259,000 after buying an additional 3,903,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

