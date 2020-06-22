Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

