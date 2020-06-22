24,587 Shares in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ICL Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

