24,587 Shares in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ICL stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ICL Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.
ICL Group Profile
ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.