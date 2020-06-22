United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 549.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 128,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $43.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.03.

