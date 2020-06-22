Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 14,786 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1,478.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 505.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after purchasing an additional 533,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dover by 1,710.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 532,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $36,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

NYSE DOV opened at $94.90 on Monday. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.