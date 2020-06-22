CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,943 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,916,000 after acquiring an additional 87,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,481,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,808,000 after acquiring an additional 66,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,146,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,731,000 after acquiring an additional 460,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $38.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

