Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nice in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Nice by 237.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nice by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 149.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.90 on Monday. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.