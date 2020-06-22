CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 121,932 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.34% of Crescent Point Energy worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,516,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 874,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 63,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,609,839 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of CPG opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $873.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

