CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 39,322 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 420.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,152,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

