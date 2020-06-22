Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 12,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

