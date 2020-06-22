CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $38.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.