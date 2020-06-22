CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $46.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.12. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

