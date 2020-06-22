9,020 Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Steris by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,057,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Steris by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 107,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Steris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 148,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $152.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

