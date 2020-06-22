CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 42,523 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,523 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 184,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 77,299 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,376,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 413,301 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 952,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 445,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.65 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

