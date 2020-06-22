Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR opened at $536.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.56.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

