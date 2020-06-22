CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,981 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RBA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

NYSE:RBA opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.