CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 11,685 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,643.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 663,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 625,469 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $821,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 78.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,058,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 904,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,778,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

