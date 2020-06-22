CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tilray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 8.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 52.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,024,041.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 687,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,842. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

