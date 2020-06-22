CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 17,817 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 216.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

