Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO opened at $210.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.04. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $218.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.52.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,716 shares of company stock valued at $84,692,549 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

