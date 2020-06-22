Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETJ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the first quarter worth $2,783,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the first quarter worth $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the first quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 43.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period.

ETJ opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

