Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 233.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

