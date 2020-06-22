Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.70.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $257.71 on Monday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $282.52. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.44.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.