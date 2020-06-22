Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 500,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXM opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $711.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $166,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNXM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

