SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SITC opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley lowered SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.