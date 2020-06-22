Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

NYSE:IP opened at $34.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.