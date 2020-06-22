Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398,514 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 472,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 79,655 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 49.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,243,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 410,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,610 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.