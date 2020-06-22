Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after buying an additional 5,679,248 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $89,843,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,782 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $32,863,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 551,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 366,790 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UN stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus cut their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

