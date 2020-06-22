Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,739 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Viavi Solutions worth $37,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 413,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 193,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

