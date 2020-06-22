Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.01 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $41,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,809,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,600,000 after buying an additional 2,011,292 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 693,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 141,513 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NYSE SU opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

