Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ferro were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ferro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ferro by 146.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOE opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $946.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 24.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

